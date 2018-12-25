Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Holdings in Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 21.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,102 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 28.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,845,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after acquiring an additional 407,677 shares in the last quarter. BB Biotech AG increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 11.5% during the third quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 2,822,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,404,000 after acquiring an additional 290,000 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Princeton University bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $3,979,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 534,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after acquiring an additional 83,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 33.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 267,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 67,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price target on Voyager Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $13.00 price objective on Voyager Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 3.09.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.15. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.63% and a negative net margin of 648.40%. The company had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 million. On average, analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease.

