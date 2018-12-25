Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.67 Million Stake in Kemper Corp (KMPR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the third quarter valued at $105,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 80.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Kemper in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Kemper Corp has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $87.00.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kemper Corp will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Kemper’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company's Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses.

