Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.75 Million Stake in USA Truck, Inc. (USAK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,836 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in USA Truck were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 696,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 643,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after acquiring an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 22.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 52,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 32.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 239,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 58,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 72.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 147,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USAK opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 1.14. USA Truck, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $29.15.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $132.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.30 million. USA Truck had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 4.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that USA Truck, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USAK. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 target price on USA Truck and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded USA Truck from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Cowen decreased their target price on USA Truck from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on USA Truck in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc, a truckload carrier, provides general commodities transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload services as a medium to long-haul common carrier; and dedicated freight services.

