Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes $1.57 Million Position in NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 69,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in NMI by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 597,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after purchasing an additional 258,159 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in NMI by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 51,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NMI by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 30,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. NMI Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.08.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. NMI had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NMIH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

