Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Services Inc

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,431 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 19,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,824,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 19,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,215,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 492 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 36.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $976.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $970.11 and a one year high of $1,273.89. The stock has a market cap of $681.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,301.81.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.35, for a total value of $10,383,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,903.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total transaction of $95,276.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $462,092.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,435 shares of company stock worth $96,605,436 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Services Inc” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/alphabet-inc-goog-shares-sold-by-strategic-financial-services-inc.html.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.