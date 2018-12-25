Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Holdings Lifted by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 33.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $984.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $977.66 and a 12 month high of $1,291.44. The firm has a market cap of $689.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $2.52. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,415.00 to $1,315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,322.58.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

