Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

ASPS has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $360.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a one year low of $19.36 and a one year high of $37.86.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $204.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.00 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, residential and commercial loan servicing technology, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management technology, document management platform, default services technology, and mortgage charge-off collection services.

