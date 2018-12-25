AmBase (ABCP) & Forest City Realty Trust (FCE.A) Head-To-Head Survey

Forest City Realty Trust (NYSE:FCE.A) and AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Forest City Realty Trust and AmBase’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forest City Realty Trust $911.90 million 7.54 $206.03 million N/A N/A AmBase N/A N/A -$48.05 million N/A N/A

Forest City Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than AmBase.

Risk & Volatility

Forest City Realty Trust has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AmBase has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Forest City Realty Trust and AmBase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forest City Realty Trust 95.00% N/A N/A AmBase N/A -5.94% -5.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Forest City Realty Trust and AmBase, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forest City Realty Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 AmBase 0 0 0 0 N/A

Forest City Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.34%. Given Forest City Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Forest City Realty Trust is more favorable than AmBase.

Dividends

Forest City Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. AmBase does not pay a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.9% of Forest City Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Forest City Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of AmBase shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Forest City Realty Trust beats AmBase on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Forest City Realty Trust Company Profile

Forest City Realty Trust, Inc. is engaged in operation, development, management and acquisition of office, retail and apartment real estate and land throughout the United States. The Company’s segments include Office, Retail, Apartments, Development, Corporate and Other. Its Office segment owns, acquires and operates office and life science buildings. Its Retail segment owns, acquires and operates regional malls, specialty/urban retail centers and amenity retail within its mixed-use projects. Its Apartments segment owns, acquires and operates rental properties, including upscale and middle-market apartments, adaptive reuse developments and subsidized senior housing. Its Development segment represents the development and construction of office and life science buildings, regional malls, specialty/urban retail centers, amenity retail, apartments, condominiums and mixed-use projects.

AmBase Company Profile

AmBase Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it invested in a real estate development property in New York, New York; and owned, operated, and managed a commercial office building. AmBase Corporation was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

