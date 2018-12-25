Ambrosus (AMB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.73 Million

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One Ambrosus token can now be bought for $0.0673 or 0.00001769 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, RightBTC, Mercatox and Kucoin. During the last week, Ambrosus has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $9.73 million and $2.17 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009857 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.46 or 0.02431777 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00145998 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00194134 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000113 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026694 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026697 BTC.

Ambrosus Token Profile

Ambrosus launched on July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ambrosus Token Trading

Ambrosus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, IDEX, HitBTC, Coinrail, Kucoin, Gatecoin and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

