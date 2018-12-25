Amdocs (DOX) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amdocs from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Amdocs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.28.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs stock opened at $56.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.51. Amdocs has a one year low of $56.74 and a one year high of $71.72.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amdocs will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, pay TV, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.