Amdocs Limited (DOX) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 12.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,446,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,316,000 after purchasing an additional 375,255 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 85.0% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 102.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 47,183 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 49.2% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 55,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DOX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Amdocs from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Amdocs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amdocs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.28.

DOX stock opened at $56.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.51. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $56.74 and a 12-month high of $71.72.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, pay TV, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions.

