American Assets Trust (AAT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “American Assets, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii. The trusts assets include retail properties, office properties, Waikiki Beach Walk property and multifamily properties. American Assets, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Assets Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Shares of AAT stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. American Assets Trust has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.23.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $82.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 33,967 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.95 per share, with a total value of $1,323,014.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 5,844 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $230,604.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 123,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,905,245 over the last three months. 37.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,654,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,797,000 after purchasing an additional 365,588 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 43.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 818,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,528,000 after purchasing an additional 246,856 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the second quarter worth $7,733,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 118.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 153,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 82,929 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 8.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 940,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,083,000 after purchasing an additional 76,419 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

