American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) Stake Decreased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,012,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 141,184 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $71,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cognios Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 38,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 12,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.01. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $62.71 and a 1 year high of $81.05.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 72.83%.

In other news, insider Paul Chodak III sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $64,770.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa M. Barton sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total transaction of $68,321.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 581 shares in the company, valued at $45,056.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.56.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

