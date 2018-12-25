Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $204.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $148.00 price target on Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 81.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 89,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 40,369 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 366,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,057,000 after buying an additional 27,088 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 658,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,261,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $97.58 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $97.52 and a 52 week high of $183.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.37. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

