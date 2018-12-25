Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 92.8% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,039,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,159 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 138.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,314,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,076,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,933 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 69.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,783,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,068,000 after purchasing an additional 728,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 80.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,498,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,585,000 after acquiring an additional 669,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $250,587.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock worth $4,601,096. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADI opened at $80.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.62 and a fifty-two week high of $103.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 20.88%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.95.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

