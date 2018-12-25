Analysts Anticipate Brink’s (BCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $926.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) will post sales of $926.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brink’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $921.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $931.50 million. Brink’s reported sales of $864.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brink’s will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brink’s.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Brink’s had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 56.86%. The business had revenue of $852.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Brink’s to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brink’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Brink’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,869,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Brink’s by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Brink’s by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 373,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,057,000 after buying an additional 13,012 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Brink’s by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 10,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Brink’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCO traded down $2.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.10. The stock had a trading volume of 199,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,127. Brink’s has a one year low of $59.08 and a one year high of $88.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

About Brink's

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

