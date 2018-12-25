Analysts Anticipate Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to announce $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. Donaldson posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 7.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after buying an additional 32,890 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Donaldson by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Donaldson during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 3.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 111,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Donaldson during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCI traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.71. 292,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,269. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $59.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

