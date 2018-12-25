Analysts Anticipate Frontline Ltd (FRO) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) to announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frontline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Frontline posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 16th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.90 million. Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 40.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

FRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Frontline from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Frontline in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Frontline in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Danske upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the third quarter worth $106,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the third quarter worth $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the third quarter worth $129,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 38,407.0% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,507 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 38,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Frontline in the third quarter valued at $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.57. 188,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,715. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

