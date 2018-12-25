Analysts Anticipate PROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO) to Announce -$0.13 EPS

Equities analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). PROS also posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $49.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.94 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PROS in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on PROS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

PROS stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. PROS has a 12-month low of $25.84 and a 12-month high of $41.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

In other PROS news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 10,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $322,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,399 shares in the company, valued at $14,024,201.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dziersk sold 2,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $63,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,411.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,220. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRO. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in PROS by 8.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in PROS in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in PROS by 12.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PROS by 6.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in PROS in the second quarter worth approximately $2,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc, a cloud software company, provides solutions for companies to price, configure, and sell their products and services to their customers. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and e-commerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that deliver insight into pricing practices and provides pricing recommendations, as well as enhances control over pricing execution.

