Analysts Expect Alleghany Co. (Y) Will Post Earnings of $7.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) will report earnings per share of $7.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alleghany’s earnings. Alleghany posted earnings per share of $9.89 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Alleghany will report full year earnings of $27.95 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $36.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alleghany.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by ($4.57). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 12.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Saturday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE Y traded down $10.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $583.48. 50,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,927. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.02 and a beta of 0.97. Alleghany has a one year low of $558.50 and a one year high of $659.88.

In related news, Director William K. Lavin sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.84, for a total value of $328,859.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Alleghany by 1,068.8% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 69,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,219,000 after purchasing an additional 63,369 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Alleghany by 5.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alleghany in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Alleghany in the third quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Alleghany by 286.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit reinsurance products.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alleghany (Y)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.