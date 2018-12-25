Analysts Expect American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Brokerages expect American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) to report sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters posted sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year sales of $4.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Eagle Outfitters.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Wedbush set a $25.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $23.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Shares of NYSE AEO traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.50. 3,266,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,200,029. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.78. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $29.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.41%.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 14,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $273,607.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,607.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 72.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 944,039 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,948,000 after acquiring an additional 395,556 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 354,023 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after buying an additional 25,510 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 81.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138,027 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 61,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 28.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,050,886 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,433,000 after buying an additional 234,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.4% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 370,180 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after buying an additional 34,754 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.