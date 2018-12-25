Analysts Expect Baxter International Inc (BAX) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect that Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) will report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Baxter International reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

BAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $100,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 11,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $804,571.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,429.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,013,249 shares of company stock worth $549,865,102. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAX stock traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $61.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,202,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $78.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Baxter International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baxter International (BAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply