Analysts Expect Baxter International Inc (BAX) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) will report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Baxter International reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

BAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $100,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 11,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $804,571.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,429.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,013,249 shares of company stock worth $549,865,102. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAX stock traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $61.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,202,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $78.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Baxter International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

