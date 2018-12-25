Analysts Expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) Will Announce Earnings of $2.94 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will announce $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.04. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $2.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $13.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.90 to $13.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.73 to $14.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $469.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. BidaskClub downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $213.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.22.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $120.31 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $113.52 and a twelve month high of $184.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total transaction of $31,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,755.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suzanne Sawochka Hooper sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $467,460.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,334 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

