Analysts Expect Primo Water Co. (PRMW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.43 Million

Brokerages forecast that Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) will report $73.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.50 million and the highest is $74.63 million. Primo Water posted sales of $68.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year sales of $304.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $303.70 million to $305.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $318.31 million, with estimates ranging from $313.60 million to $323.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Primo Water.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRMW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Primo Water from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on Primo Water in a research report on Friday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 1,225.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,223,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,412 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 48.6% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 2,843,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,728,000 after acquiring an additional 930,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 75.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,214,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,922,000 after acquiring an additional 524,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 22.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,211,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,926,000 after acquiring an additional 406,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 31.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,045,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after acquiring an additional 251,899 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRMW traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.65. 101,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,774. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $20.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.42 million, a PE ratio of -48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

