Analysts Expect Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) to post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quotient Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.09. Quotient Technology posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Quotient Technology will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Quotient Technology.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.99 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

QUOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other news, COO Chad Summe sold 2,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $36,055.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 125,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,138.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven R. Boal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $632,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,068,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,788,014.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,903 shares of company stock worth $1,892,055. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,141,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,687,000 after buying an additional 202,053 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,141,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,687,000 after buying an additional 202,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,377,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,356,000 after buying an additional 227,827 shares in the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 3,362,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,114,000 after buying an additional 222,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,205,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,687,000 after buying an additional 42,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QUOT opened at $10.28 on Friday. Quotient Technology has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.27.

Quotient Technology Inc provides digital marketing platform that offers digital coupons and media solutions to consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands, retailers, and shoppers in the United States. The company operates its platform across various distribution networks, reaching approximately 60 million shoppers, including the app and Website of its flagship consumer brand, Coupons.com, other owned and operated properties, and various publisher partners.

