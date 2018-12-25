Analysts Set $37.00 Price Target for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $37.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Crinetics Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 91 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,716,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,034,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,013,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.83. The stock had a trading volume of 35,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,427. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.81% and a negative net margin of 972.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

