Analysts Set Ashtead Group plc (AHT) Price Target at $2,335.00

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,335 ($30.51).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AHT shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($28.09) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, September 11th.

In other Ashtead Group news, insider Ian Sutcliffe purchased 13,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,794 ($23.44) per share, with a total value of £249,958.02 ($326,614.43).

AHT stock traded up GBX 41.50 ($0.54) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,643 ($21.47). 457,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,476 ($19.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,185 ($28.55).

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The company reported GBX 98.80 ($1.29) EPS for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 17th will be paid a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

