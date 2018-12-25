Analysts Set Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) PT at $329.44

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $329.44.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Illumina to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Illumina to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $6.40 on Tuesday, hitting $272.46. The stock had a trading volume of 797,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,730. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 68.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Illumina has a 52-week low of $207.51 and a 52-week high of $372.61.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The life sciences company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $3,118,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,198,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.11, for a total transaction of $2,228,961.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,584,959.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,726 shares of company stock worth $20,077,106. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 522,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $191,813,000 after acquiring an additional 9,952 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Illumina by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,833,784 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,976,649,000 after buying an additional 188,516 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Illumina by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 657,774 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $241,442,000 after buying an additional 41,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its position in Illumina by 394.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 12,037 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 9,603 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

