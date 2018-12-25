Analysts Set Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) Price Target at $29.89

Shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.89.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SFIX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Stitch Fix to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $22.00 target price on Stitch Fix and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Stitch Fix to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $16.72. 1,542,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,686,952. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.87. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $52.44.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.05 million. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 329,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $8,728,364.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mike C. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $475,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 418,294 shares of company stock valued at $10,837,474. 56.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 2,302.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. 22.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

