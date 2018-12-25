Analysts Set USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) PT at $21.00

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USAC shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $18.00 target price on USA Compression Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group started coverage on USA Compression Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

In other USA Compression Partners news, insider William G. Manias acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric D. Long acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.89 per share, with a total value of $555,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,632,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 18,031,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $297,696,000 after buying an additional 9,011,096 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 25,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 235,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 39,220 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USAC stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.46. The company had a trading volume of 257,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32. USA Compression Partners has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.88 and a beta of 1.21.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. USA Compression Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 132.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

