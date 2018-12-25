Analyzing FCCC (FCIC) & AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)

FCCC (OTCMKTS:FCIC) and AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get FCCC alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FCCC and AgroFresh Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FCCC 0 0 0 0 N/A AgroFresh Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50

AgroFresh Solutions has a consensus price target of $5.95, indicating a potential upside of 59.52%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than FCCC.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FCCC and AgroFresh Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FCCC N/A N/A -$70,000.00 N/A N/A AgroFresh Solutions $164.03 million 1.15 $23.47 million N/A N/A

AgroFresh Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than FCCC.

Profitability

This table compares FCCC and AgroFresh Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FCCC N/A -41.27% -38.24% AgroFresh Solutions -4.50% -8.17% -3.40%

Volatility & Risk

FCCC has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgroFresh Solutions has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.1% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of FCCC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AgroFresh Solutions beats FCCC on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

FCCC Company Profile

FCCC, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company is seeking for a merger, acquisition, reverse merger, or business combination with an operating business or other appropriate financial transaction. Previously, it was engaged in the mortgage loan business. The company was formerly known as The First Connecticut Capital Corporation and changed its name to FCCC, Inc. in June 2003. FCCC, Inc. was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Carmel, Indiana.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for FCCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FCCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.