Analyzing Kingold Jewelry (KGJI) & China Recycling Energy (CREG)

Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) and China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Kingold Jewelry shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of China Recycling Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Kingold Jewelry shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.2% of China Recycling Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kingold Jewelry and China Recycling Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingold Jewelry $2.01 billion 0.03 $26.19 million N/A N/A China Recycling Energy $10,000.00 659.20 -$8.99 million N/A N/A

Kingold Jewelry has higher revenue and earnings than China Recycling Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Kingold Jewelry has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Recycling Energy has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kingold Jewelry and China Recycling Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingold Jewelry 2.02% 13.33% 1.84% China Recycling Energy N/A -6.97% -4.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kingold Jewelry and China Recycling Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingold Jewelry 0 0 0 0 N/A China Recycling Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Kingold Jewelry beats China Recycling Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingold Jewelry

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. The company sells its products to wholesalers and retailers under the Kingold brand. Kingold Jewelry, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

About China Recycling Energy

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. It designs, finances, constructs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. The company offers waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the blast furnace top gas recovery turbine unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generates electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes. It also provides waste gas-to-energy solutions comprising the waste gas power generation system that utilizes flammable waste gas from coal mining, petroleum exploitation, refinery processing, or other sources as a fuel source to generate electricity; and the combined cycle power plant, which employs power generating cycle to utilize the waste gas that generates electricity by burning the flammable waste gas in a gas turbine, as well as uses the waste heat from burning the gas to make steam to generate additional electricity through a steam turbine. In addition, the company offers biomass power generation systems (BMPG); and waste heat power generation (WHPG) systems; and project investment, investment management, economic information consulting, technical, and financial leasing services, as well as leases energy saving systems and equipment. As of December 31, 2017, it had five recycling WHPG systems and four BMPG systems. The company was formerly known as China Digital Wireless, Inc. and changed its name to China Recycling Energy Corporation in March 2007. China Recycling Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Xi'an, China.

