Analyzing Lumber Liquidators (LL) & Latitude 360 (LATX)

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) and Latitude 360 (OTCMKTS:LATX) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lumber Liquidators and Latitude 360, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumber Liquidators 0 12 1 0 2.08 Latitude 360 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lumber Liquidators currently has a consensus target price of $16.89, indicating a potential upside of 72.69%. Given Lumber Liquidators’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lumber Liquidators is more favorable than Latitude 360.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.2% of Lumber Liquidators shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Lumber Liquidators shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of Latitude 360 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lumber Liquidators and Latitude 360’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumber Liquidators 0.51% 6.14% 2.85% Latitude 360 N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lumber Liquidators and Latitude 360’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumber Liquidators $1.03 billion 0.27 -$37.82 million ($1.33) -7.35 Latitude 360 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Latitude 360 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lumber Liquidators.

Summary

Lumber Liquidators beats Latitude 360 on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands. It also provides in-home delivery and installation services. The company primarily serves homeowners, or to contractors on behalf of homeowners. As of February 27, 2018, it operated approximately 390 stores in North America. The company also offers its products through its Website, catalogs, and call center. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Toano, Virginia.

Latitude 360 Company Profile

Latitude 360, Inc. operates as a casual dining restaurant/entertainment company in the United States. The company plans, develops, constructs, and operates restaurant/entertainment venues. Its restaurant/entertainment venues feature a grille and bar; luxury bowling lanes; a dine-in movie theater with home theater-style seating; game room; a dine-in live performance theater; a HD sports theater; a bar with a dance floor and stage for the DJs and regional bands every weekend; and a luxury boutique cigar lounge. The company operates three restaurant/entertainment venues in Jacksonville, Florida, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Indianapolis, Indiana. Its restaurant/entertainment venues serve consumers and corporate clients. The company is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. On January 10, 2017, an involuntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 was filed against Latitude 360, Inc. in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida. On February 7, 2017, the involuntary petition was approved by the Court.

