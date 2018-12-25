AnaptysBio (ANAB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $54.26

Shares of AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.26 and last traded at $56.81, with a volume of 7183 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $140.00 price target on AnaptysBio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $127.00 price target on AnaptysBio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AnaptysBio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.83.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that AnaptysBio Inc will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dominic Piscitelli sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $2,669,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamza Suria sold 65,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $4,687,359.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,934.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,948 shares of company stock valued at $14,434,287 over the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,851,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,767,000 after acquiring an additional 308,517 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 547,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,574,000 after acquiring an additional 55,600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,862,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,851,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,767,000 after acquiring an additional 308,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 48,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases.

