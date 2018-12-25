Animecoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $20.00 (ANI)

Animecoin (CURRENCY:ANI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. One Animecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Animecoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $20.00 worth of Animecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Animecoin has traded up 6.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Animecoin alerts:

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Animecoin Coin Profile

ANI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. The official website for Animecoin is anime-coin.com. The Reddit community for Animecoin is /r/animecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Animecoin’s official Twitter account is @anicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Animecoin Coin Trading

Animecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Animecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Animecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Animecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Animecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Animecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.