Anixter International (AXE) PT Lowered to $60.00

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anixter International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Anixter International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Anixter International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anixter International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.50.

AXE opened at $50.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Anixter International has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $88.85. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.08.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Anixter International had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Anixter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Anixter International will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anixter International by 33.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Anixter International during the second quarter worth $208,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Anixter International during the third quarter worth $215,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anixter International during the third quarter worth $264,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anixter International during the third quarter worth $307,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anixter International

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products, and utility power solutions. Its Network & Security Solutions segment offers copper and fiber optic cable and connectivity, access control, video surveillance, intrusion and fire/life safety, cabinet, power, cable management, wireless, professional audio/video, voice and networking switche, and other ancillary products for technology, finance, telecommunications service provider, transportation, education, government, healthcare, and retail industries.

