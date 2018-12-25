Antero Resources Corp (AR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.96.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AR. MKM Partners began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Capital One Financial cut Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Monday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Connor sold 6,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $113,896.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,059 shares in the company, valued at $429,712.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 20,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $261,491.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,336 shares of company stock worth $388,888 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at about $763,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 237,944 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 35.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,505 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 99.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,272 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 17.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,669,000 after acquiring an additional 183,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

