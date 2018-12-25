Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (ARI) Receives $19.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARI. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $188,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,634.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,191,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,931,000 after purchasing an additional 461,576 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,191,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,931,000 after purchasing an additional 461,576 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 11.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 270,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 27,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the third quarter worth about $1,957,000. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $16.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,450. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.43. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 48.07 and a current ratio of 48.07.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.97 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 74.22% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s payout ratio is currently 119.48%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

