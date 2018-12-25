Apple Inc. (AAPL) is O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21,925.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.0% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Apple by 33.5% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,012 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 428.7% in the second quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 26,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 29.1% in the second quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $272.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Apple from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.36.

Apple stock opened at $146.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $740.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $146.59 and a one year high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Luca Maestri sold 100,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $22,911,997.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,950,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $647,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,845 shares of company stock valued at $47,015,677 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

