Apple Inc. (AAPL) Shares Bought by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,019 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 0.6% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Apple by 33.5% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,012 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Peavine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 428.7% during the second quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 26,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 29.1% during the second quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Apple from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities set a $165.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $240.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.36.

Apple stock opened at $146.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.59 and a 12 month high of $233.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 48.68% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 61,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.33, for a total transaction of $14,403,995.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,970,389.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 100,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $22,911,997.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,665 shares in the company, valued at $20,950,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,845 shares of company stock worth $47,015,677. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

