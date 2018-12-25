AQR Capital Management LLC Has $52.08 Million Position in Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,776,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,498 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mallinckrodt were worth $52,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mallinckrodt by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,649,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,671 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,338,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,750 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,516,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,916 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,943,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,962,000 after acquiring an additional 973,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 7,856.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 889,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,061,000 after acquiring an additional 877,935 shares in the last quarter.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

Mallinckrodt stock opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. Mallinckrodt PLC has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.14, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.62.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.31. Mallinckrodt had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 65.24%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

MNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $23.00 price objective on Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mallinckrodt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price objective on Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 price objective on Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.56.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/aqr-capital-management-llc-has-52-08-million-position-in-mallinckrodt-plc-mnk.html.

Mallinckrodt Profile

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.