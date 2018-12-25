AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 14,381 Shares of Hershey Co (HSY)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 503,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,381 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $51,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 61.1% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth $789,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 3.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 4.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Hershey from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hershey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $105.00 price objective on Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Hershey from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.47.

HSY opened at $103.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $89.10 and a 52 week high of $115.58.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 102.30% and a net margin of 13.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st were paid a $0.722 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

In other news, insider Todd W. Tillemans bought 2,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.32 per share, with a total value of $214,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,426.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $161,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,270,836.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,292 shares of company stock worth $7,773,677. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

