Aqua Metals Inc (AQMS) Receives $9.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

AQMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aqua Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, National Securities set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aqua Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 234,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 28,428 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Aqua Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aqua Metals by 21.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 221,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Aqua Metals by 21.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,276,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 221,425 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aqua Metals by 1,008.9% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 470,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 427,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AQMS traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 83,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,205. The firm has a market cap of $63.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Aqua Metals has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $4.22.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Aqua Metals had a negative net margin of 789.73% and a negative return on equity of 54.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aqua Metals will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

