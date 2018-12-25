ArcBest Corp (ARCB) Receives $43.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARCB shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 price target on shares of ArcBest and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.74. 128,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,233. The company has a market cap of $856.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $51.45.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $826.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.82 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 12.98%. ArcBest’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

In other news, insider James David Darter sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $83,593.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,148.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 3,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $159,998.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,459 shares of company stock worth $420,657. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 202.7% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.