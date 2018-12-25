Ardelyx (ARDX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.65

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 23205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARDX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.83, a current ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $104.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 112.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 52,976 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 97.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 775,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 383,340 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter worth approximately $533,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 206.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 132,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells disruptive medicines for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States and Asia Pacific. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

