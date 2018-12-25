argenx (ARGX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $102.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of argenx from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of argenx from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $90.00. 51,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,868. argenx has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $111.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -64.29 and a beta of 1.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of argenx by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of argenx by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

