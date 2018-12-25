ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ArQule’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.07). ArQule posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArQule will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ArQule.

Get ArQule alerts:

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

ARQL has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of ArQule from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. B. Riley set a $7.00 price objective on ArQule and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $7.00 target price on ArQule and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.85.

ARQL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.42. 1,939,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,607. The company has a current ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $246.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.61. ArQule has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $7.21.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in ArQule in the second quarter valued at about $2,322,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ArQule by 405.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 192,324 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in ArQule by 6.6% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,081,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ArQule by 141.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,175,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in ArQule in the second quarter valued at about $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. It offers Derazantinib (ARQ 087), a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) family that is in a registration trial in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR2 fusions.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArQule (ARQL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArQule Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArQule and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.