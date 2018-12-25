Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) Stake Lowered by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,742,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,313,000 after buying an additional 370,095 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 577,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,609,000 after buying an additional 128,466 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 115,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after buying an additional 80,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,616,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,183,000 after buying an additional 57,158 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 636,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,954,000 after buying an additional 53,462 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARW shares. Citigroup upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Mary Catherine Morris sold 13,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $976,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $52,059.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $63.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.24 and a 1-year high of $87.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

