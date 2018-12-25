Artex Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $7,058.00 (ATX)

Artex Coin (CURRENCY:ATX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last week, Artex Coin has traded flat against the dollar. One Artex Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Artex Coin has a total market cap of $7,058.00 and $0.00 worth of Artex Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aston (ATX) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00017386 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000257 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000024 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Artex Coin

Artex Coin (CRYPTO:ATX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2016. Artex Coin’s total supply is 268,781,750 coins and its circulating supply is 18,781,750 coins. Artex Coin’s official website is www.atxcoin.org.

Artex Coin Coin Trading

Artex Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artex Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artex Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Artex Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

