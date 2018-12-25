ASM International (ASMIY) & GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (GEAGY) Head-To-Head Analysis

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ASM International and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASM International $832.99 million 2.32 $511.35 million N/A N/A GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.20 billion 0.92 $274.97 million $1.39 17.88

ASM International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of ASM International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ASM International and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASM International 0 0 0 0 N/A GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

ASM International pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft pays out 73.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares ASM International and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASM International 47.26% 10.11% 9.33% GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 4.21% 7.98% 3.42%

Risk and Volatility

ASM International has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ASM International beats GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. The Back-end segment manufactures and sells equipment and materials that are used in the assembly and packaging, encompassing the processes in which silicon wafers are separated into individual circuits and assembled, packaged, and tested in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, Singapore, Malaysia, and Germany. The company's product platforms include Advance, a batch vertical furnace tool, which is used for smaller wafer sizes; XP Platform, a single wafer product platform that enables high-volume multi-chamber parallel processing or integration of sequential process steps on one platform; XP8 Platform, which provides productivity with up to eight chambers integrated on a single wafer platform; and Epsilon, a single wafer and chamber tool that deposits silicon-based materials for various applications, such as high-temperature silicon, low-temperature silicon, silicon-germanium, silicon-carbon, and other silicon-based compounds. It serves manufacturers of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. The company was formerly known as Advanced Semiconductor Materials International NV. ASM International NV was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions. The Business Area Solutions segment provides process solutions for the food and beverages, pharma, and chemical industries. The company was formerly known as mg technologies ag and changed its name to GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in 2005. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

